Deadly stabbing at QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road days after separate deadly shooting

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a stabbing outside of a Phoenix QuikTrip convenience store, just days after a deadly shooting at the same location.

The incident occurred near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Officers and investigators were still at the scene Monday morning with the crime scene blocking access to the store and gas pumps.

Phoenix police say one person was found at the scene with stab wounds. The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police searched the area but found no suspects.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is the second deadly incident at this location within three days.

On Friday, a man was shot and killed there during what police believe was a botched robbery attempt. Two men were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

