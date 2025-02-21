Police searching for person who shot, killed a man at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man is dead and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting early Friday morning at a Phoenix gas station.

Phoenix police say they were called to the QuikTrip location near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

No suspects have been identified at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.