Crews battle large fire at business near 22nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix

Hazardous materials teams were called to monitor the scene due to chemicals found in the building
PHOENIX — Crews battled a second-alarm fire at a business with hazardous materials in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the scene near 22nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters were met by smoke actively emanating from the roof and began fighting the fire from the inside; however, due to the size of the fire and the building, they upgraded the response to a second-alarm fire.

Hazardous materials teams were called to the scene due to chemicals found inside. Those teams are monitoring the scene to ensure everyone's safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

