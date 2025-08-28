City of Phoenix is swearing in Matthew Giordano as new chief of police

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is swearing in the new chief of the Phoenix Police Department.

On Thursday, the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department hosted the swearing-in ceremony for Matthew Giordano.

Giordano previously served as the executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST).

He was also the executive chief of enforcement for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and is a retired Phoenix PD commander, having completed more than 20 years of service.

Giordano has a Bachelor of Science degree in Purchasing and Logistics Management from Arizona State University and a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University.

The nationwide search for a new chief began for a second time in December, after city officials restarted the recruitment process.

The announcement came after then-Interim Chief Michael Sullivan decided to withdraw his candidacy. Months later, it was announced that Sullivan was appointed as the new U.S. Capitol Police Chief.

The cost to the taxpayers for the search was over $200,000, with the organization managing the search only charging for one of the searches.

Following the announcement, officials with the City of Phoenix provided statements:

“This selection reflects what we heard from residents, officers, and community stakeholders,” said City Manager Jeff Barton. “Matt Giordano is a respected leader with deep knowledge of policing in Phoenix, and he has earned a reputation for integrity, accountability, and building trust.”

“I am pleased to welcome back Matthew Giordano to the Phoenix Police Department as our new Police Chief. Chief Giordano has a deep understanding of law enforcement and Phoenix as well as the skills and experience to lead our great department. I look forward to working with him to keep our city safe and continue the reforms instituted by the City Council,” Mayor Kate Gallego said. “I also want to thank Acting Police Chief Dennis Orender, who did an excellent job over the last few months, for his continued service to our city and the department.”

"Without a doubt I know he will, with his extensive involvement in the community, serve the citizens of Phoenix and the women and men of the Phoenix Police Department well," stated Kevin Robinson, Chairman of the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee. "I believe that being an exceptional communicator is the most important skill in law enforcement. Matt Giordano has made many stops throughout his career, working with nearly every community in Phoenix, and has done a great job at each stop, interacting within that diversity of neighborhoods."

Multiple Valley cities have recently announced new police chiefs, including Mesa and Glendale. Both cities chose decades-long department veterans to become the next chiefs.

Glendale's newest police chief, Colby Brandt, served as the interim chief following the retirement of Glendale's previous chief, Chris Briggs, earlier this year.

