Glendale police chief to retire after serving community for more than three decades

GLENDALE, AZ — After more than 30 years serving the community, Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs has announced his retirement.

Briggs' final day will be February 28, according to the department.

He started working with Glendale police in 1992 and spent his entire career with the department.

Mike Palomino/Glendale police

“As we look to the future, you have to take opportunities that come your way and you have to sometimes recognize that it’s time to step aside and this is the perfect time for me to step aside,” says Briggs. “There is not a doubt in my mind that the Glendale Police Department is the best police department in the country, I know what we do and how we do it and I know the passion that we do it with and I couldn’t be prouder of this department.”

A release from the department says Briggs led the department's implementation of Arizona's first "Real Time Crime Center" and was also instrumental in establishing the West Valley Incident Response Team, which investigates critical incidents like officer-involved shootings.

“Chief Briggs has served with integrity, vision and unwavering commitment. His wealth of knowledge has been instrumental in shaping the department, and his efforts to modernize our technology have set new standards for public safety and efficiency,” said City Manager Kevin Phelps. “He leaves behind an incredible legacy of leadership and innovation that will continue to benefit our city for generations to come.”

Along with Briggs' retirement, his interim successor has also been named.

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps has appointed Assistant Chief Colby Brandt to serve as interim chief of the department.

He will serve as interim chief until a permanent police chief is named.

Mike Palomino/Glendale police

Brandt has gotten to work with Briggs for several years leading up to his retirement.

“I know the department will serve Interim Chief Brandt well during this time and I know that Interim Chief Brandt will also serve the department well,” says Chief Briggs. “That’s who we are, we work together we’re a family.”