Banner Health asks public for help identifying man hit by car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Banner Health is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was hit by a car in west Phoenix earlier this year. The man sustained a brain injury and is unable to communicate with his care team.

The man, who was described as Hispanic and likely in his 20s, was hit by a car near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Jan. 12 before being taken to Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix, according to the health system.

The man had no ID when he arrived at the hospital, and nearly three months later, neither Banner nor the Phoenix Police Department has been able to determine who he is.

Banner Health via KTAR News

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Banner Health at 602-839-2123.