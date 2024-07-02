Watch Now
Arizona Police Association, Maricopa County Attorney react to DOJ report on Phoenix PD

Both shared disappointment in the report and DOJ's actions toward local departments
The Department of Justice says its review of the Phoenix Police Department shows a pattern of conduct that violates several constitutional amendments and civil rights. DOJ officials say their investigation found the department discriminated against communities of color and the homeless population.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 02, 2024

PHOENIX — The Arizona Police Association and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell discussed the Department of Justice's recently released report on the Phoenix Police Department.

In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that is focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

Officials released the full report last month.

The DOJ pattern or practice investigation looked at five areas of concern including use-of-force, protecting First Amendment rights, and treatment of people with mental or behavioral health problems.

RELATED: See the full timeline of the DOJ investigation and ABC15's reporting

