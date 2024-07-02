Arizona Police Association, Maricopa County Attorney react to DOJ report on Phoenix PD

PHOENIX — The Arizona Police Association and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell discussed the Department of Justice's recently released report on the Phoenix Police Department.

In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that is focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

Officials released the full report last month.

The DOJ pattern or practice investigation looked at five areas of concern including use-of-force, protecting First Amendment rights, and treatment of people with mental or behavioral health problems.

