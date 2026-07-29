Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Zap | 3 years old | 43 lbs | male | A5167195 | Zap looks a little electrified, but it's only because he's struck with unconditional love for you! This gentle boy is easygoing and is happiest leaning into you while politely asking for pets. Zap enjoys hiding his toys and howling at fire truck sirens. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nino - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856642 Arizona Humane Society

Mr. Green | 3 years old | 84 lbs | male | A5114010 | Mr. Green has never met a puddle, pool, or yard hose he didn't immediately claim as his own. Equal parts athlete and class clown, he's happiest swimming laps, chasing toys through the water, then flopping on and off the couch while he's cooling down. He's smart and can show off sit, down, and shake, and he has plenty of energy to learn new tricks. Mr. Green would do best in an active home that's always searching for the next big adventure. This longtimer is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Beya - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A855025 Arizona Humane Society

Tabitha - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A853404 Arizona Humane Society

Champ - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846229 Arizona Humane Society

Duke | 4 years old | 41 lbs | male | A5167833 | Duke thinks personal space is overrated. His favorite place is right by your side, and his tail never stops wagging. He's a playful but polite boy who loves children and is a pro at sitting for treats. Duke would be a wonderful match for someone looking for a loyal - if not clingy - shadow. Duke is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him today. MCACC

Ian - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810407 Arizona Humane Society

Mallie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A854258 Arizona Humane Society

Farah has been waiting since March. She's an incredibly sweet, affectionate girl who is more than ready to find a home to call her own. https://aawl.org/pet/60636294 AAWL

Tang is a wonderful senior pup who has been waiting since April. He has plenty of experience living in a home and is ready to spend his golden years with a family of his own. https://aawl.org/pet/44187150 AAWL

Token has been at AAWL since April. He may take a little time to warm up, but once he trusts you, he's an incredibly loving and loyal companion. https://aawl.org/pet/60751295 AAWL

Bella | 3 years old | 41 lbs | female | A5161197 | Bella is equal parts athlete and cuddle bug. One minute she's solving treat puzzles, and the next, she's climbing into your lap for snuggles. She's incredibly smart, affectionate, and already knows commands like sit, stay, and eat. Bella would love an active family that's ready to keep both her body and brain busy. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Banana Split | 4 years old | 50 lbs | male | A5166393 | Are you looking for your next four-legged partner to ride through life with you? Banana Split is just the right man for you! He loves to be around people but also loves quiet moments at naptime. The first few moments you meet him will be a bit slow, but after he realizes you have treats and want to give him all the pets, he will be your best friend. Going for his daily walks is his favorite time of day. Banana Split is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Jeb has also been with AAWL since April and is truly the total package. He's wonderful with children of all ages, walks beautifully on a leash, rides well in the car, and has become both a volunteer and staff favorite. https://aawl.org/pet/60734743 AAWL

Viola | 3 years old | 128 lbs | female | A5168077 | Viola may be a Great Dane, but she's really just an oversized shadow looking for someone to lean on. She seeks comfort and reassurance from shelter staff and likes to gently lean her 128-pound body into them to ask for attention. Despite her shy nature, she is friendly to everyone she meets and knows how to sit and shake for treats. Viola would love a patient home where she can learn that the world is a much less scary place with her favorite people by her side. Viola is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her today. MCACC

Sadie | 12 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5167797 | Sadie proves that age only makes the cuddles better. This salt-and-pepper senior is happiest tucked beside her favorite person and isn't afraid to hop up on the couch to demand snuggles. She still has little bursts of energy and has plenty of wiggles stored in her despite her 12-year-old frame. Sadie is happy-go-lucky, playful, and about as easygoing as a dog can get. She would love a home where she can spend her golden years being spoiled exactly the way she deserves. Sadie is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Gully | 3 years old | 67 lbs | male | A5166904 | Gully is a shy guy ready to start his new life in a forever home! He might hang back at first, but give him a little patience and pretty soon he'll be nudging your hand for another round of pets. He's mellow, well-behaved, and gets along with other dogs. Gully is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him today. MCACC

Alice | 4 years old | 68 lbs | female | A5166263 | Every day is like recess for sweet Alice! Whether she's chasing a toy or proudly showing off her fetch skills, she brings an infectious enthusiasm wherever she goes. She's affectionate, eager to interact, and just as happy getting pets after playtime as she is during her zoomie sessions. Alice would thrive with an active family ready to match her playful spirit. Alice is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Rosita | 2 years old | 35 lbs | female | A5164266 | If you are looking for a goofy, spunky girl to add some spark to your life, look no further! Rosita is an overlooked girl who is looking for her new family. She is quite affectionate once you give her a bit of time to get to know you. Due to this, she does request a home where there are no small grabby hands. Her playful attitude shines through while you are out and about on walks, play bowing with a soft body to try to play with any dogs you pass. Rosita is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Clarabell | 5 years old | 54 lbs | female | A5162317 | Clarabell has two ambitions in life: Play hard and love even harder. Whether she's chasing tennis balls, cooling off in the water, or showing off her sit and shake, this playful girl knows how to have fun. She can be a little shy when meeting new people, but it doesn't take long before she's leaning in for pets and asking for another game of fetch. She would love to be the one and only queen of someone's castle! Clarabell is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Jalen | 3 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5167431 | Jalen is the kind of dog who believes every day should include a pool, a fetch session, and a pup cup to top it all off. This cheerful boy is always ready for his next adventure, whether that's exploring with his nose, showing off his sit command, or playing tug with his favorite stuffy. Jalen is an expert at sitting for treats and is ready to be someone's lovebug for life. Jalen is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next