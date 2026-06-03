Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Pretzel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826812 AHS

Wednesday - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A655386 AHS

Lenny - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A850508 AHS

Copper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A850766 AHS

Charles Lickens - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847146 AHS

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lestat | 6 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5162089 | Lestat is ready to start over after being surrendered by his owner of 8 years. This easygoing boy is timid but loves leisurely walks, quiet companionship, and playtime when he's comfortable. Lestat is dog-friendly and already knows commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.” He is crate-trained, potty-trained, and would make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a loyal, playful best friend. Lestat is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Marabelle | 3 years old | 81 lbs | female | A5161674 | Marabelle is a big girl with an even bigger heart. This beautiful mastiff mix may be shy at first, but with patience and a calm approach, she quickly warms up and becomes incredibly loving. She already knows “sit” and “shake,” takes treats gently, and has been calm and non-reactive around other dogs on walks. Marabelle can be a bit of a leash puller, but she can't help it with her size! This snowy angel is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Michelin | 5 years old | 100 lbs | male | A5164232 | Michelin is an 100-pound heavyweight with a gentle soul and an easygoing personality. This big fluffy guy walks beautifully on leash and prefers to stay close to his people, leaning in softly for pets and affection whenever he gets the chance. Michelin already knows “sit,” “shake,” and has a calm, friendly demeanor that makes him an easy companion to spend time with. If you’re looking for a loyal best friend who enjoys peaceful walks and quiet company, Michelin may be the perfect fit for you. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Pigeon - Pigeon is a sweet, playful pup who has clearly taken the blue pill and chosen the path of adventure. His favorite activity? Car rides. The moment the keys jingle, he’s ready to jack into the system and ride shotgun like the ultimate co-pilot.Inside the house, Pigeon enters toy mode—tossing, chasing, and proudly carrying his favorite squeaky treasures like he’s secured valuable data from the Matrix. He’s also surprisingly cool with cats, navigating the feline world with calm curiosity and good manners.Every once in a while, Pigeon experiences a small system glitch, so he takes a simple daily medication that keeps everything running smoothly. The glitches are rare and well-managed, and they don’t slow him down from enjoying life in the real world.If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick, toy enthusiast, and road-trip partner, Pigeon is ready to unplug from the shelter and start his next mission with you. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212409468 AZSDR

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Grinch - Grinch is a true cuddler who wants nothing more than to be close to his person. He will nap in your lap, by your side, and yes… sleep right on your chest if you’ll let him. Grinch believes the very top of the couch is prime real estate, and he’ll happily perch there. He loves his walks, enjoys feeling the wind in his fur on car rides, and finds the most comfort simply being with his human. While Grinch may start off shy and guarded, once he feels safe, his walls melt away and he reveals the most affectionate, loyal, and loving heart.Grinch can be a bit “grinchy” around other dogs. What he lacks in canine friendliness, he more than makes up for in human devotion.https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212332479 AZSDR

Mateo - Mateo is a gentle boy with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to help him shine. He may start off a bit nervous in new situations, but once he feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly sweet and affectionate personality truly comes through. Mateo forms strong bonds with his people and will quickly become a loyal, loving companion.He’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place, and things like the leash can be a little overwhelming for him right now. With patience, understanding, and a calm environment, Mateo is already making progress and gaining confidence each day.One thing you can’t miss about Mateo is his awesome little mohawk—it gives him a bit of a rockstar look and perfectly matches his unique spirit!Mateo’s past hasn’t been the easiest—he came from the euthanasia list—but that hasn’t stopped him from having so much love to give. He just needs someone willing to go at his pace and show him kindness. In return, you’ll get a devoted best friend who will cherish you every single day. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213550820 AZSDR

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Thor - Hi there! My name is Thor and I'm big and strong like the Thunder God himself. I'm a loveable guy who is very active when it's time for my walks, and I would love to put my strength to good use like my ancestors before me, pulling carts. I've been housed with other dogs and was quite playful with them, but because of my size and energy, I would need to meet my new four-legged housemates before joining the pack. A home that has a yard would be perfect for me, and an apartment would be too cramped. Come visit me at HALO for your very own Norse Legend! HALO

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Roku - Roku is a shy but sweet boy looking for a family who will see his gentle soul & love him accordingly. Roku is timid with new people but seems to find trust in gentle kiddos and will make his way to their lap for kisses. Roku is also good with other dogs and may thrive alongside a confident but gentle canine companion. To meet Roku please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AHS

Logan - Hi, I'm Logan, a 4-year-old Poodle-Cocker Spaniel mix with a striking white and tan spotted coat! 🐕 I'm just under 23 pounds, already neutered and ready for my forever home. I'm good with other dogs and have a gentle soul, though I do warm up slowly to new people — I just need a patient, caring hand to help me feel safe. Once I trust you, my affectionate nature will shine through, and you'll wonder how you ever lived without me. Come visit me and let's take things at my pace together! 💕 AHS

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next