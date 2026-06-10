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Jemma | 4 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5134818 | Jemma is a loving blue-eyed baby who quickly turns into the most sweet and loyal companion once you earn her trust. She walks beautifully on leash, loves leaning into pets, and already knows sit, stay, paw, and other basic commands. Jemma is fully potty trained and would do best in an active household where she can explore the great outdoors. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lou | 3 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5164057 | It's not often that one finds a Dalmatian at a shelter, but Lou is here and looking for a home! He’s a social, people-focused guy who enjoys back rubs and deshedding sessions with a brush. Lou devours treats like no other and shows a sweet, eager-to-please personality that shines through during one-on-one time. He can be a little enthusiastic upon first meeting and would benefit from a slow, patient approach from an adopter familiar with his breed. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Georgia - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A850675 AHS

Wiz | 3 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5162605 | Wiz is the life of the play yard! This outgoing pup is searching for a companion who's always down to clown around. He’s bouncy and wiggly when meeting new people, and he’s getting used to parallel walks where he can engage with other dogs at his own pace. Wiz is treat-motivated, knows sit and shake, and he lights up when he’s learning new tricks. He can get a bit excited around other playful dogs, so he’ll do best with continued guidance and structure as he builds his skills. He can be found at the East shelter Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Matilda | 3 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5163307 | Matilda has soft eyes and an even softer heart. She leans on the timid side, but once she warms up, she leans in for affection and may even climb into your lap for comfort. Matilda enjoys gentle back rubs, short zoomie sessions, and extensive periods of snuggling. She thrives with patient handling and a peaceful environment where she can decompress at her own pace. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Callie | 4 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4849043 | Callie is a high-energy, playful girl who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it! She's lived in a home before and knows hr way around a crate and doggy door. Callie enjoys getting out for walks and exploring, though she may pull at first due to excitement before settling into a better rhythm. She’s treat-motivated, eager to learn, and would thrive with continued training and guidance. Callie would do best as the only pet in the home with no small animals and with older children who can match her energy. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Quinten - Hi there! My name is Quinten, and I'm a happy pup on the search for my forever home. I'm still a puppy, which means I have lots of energy and would thrive in an active home that's ready to take me on adventures and help me grow into the best gentleman I can be. I'm smart and love to learn, so training will be a fun and rewarding way for us to bond. Because I'm such a bouncy, playful guy, I'd do best in a home with older kids who can match my enthusiasm. I'm also open to having a dog sibling, but we should meet first to make sure we're a great match. I'd love a playful companion who can keep up with my vibe! I'll need a home with a yard where I can romp and play when we're not out exploring. And once I've burned off my energy, I'm always ready to settle in for some well-earned snuggles. If I sound like the perfect addition to your family, come meet me today! I'm also eligible for the Staycation Foster-to-Adopt Program, so you can spend time getting to know me in your home before making things official. I can't wait to meet you! HALO

Nona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A850875 AHS

Spencer | 7 years old | 68 lbs | male | A4560609 | Meet your forever car co-pilot! Spencer lives for car rides, fresh air, and watching the world roll by with his head out the window. He’s a friendly, easygoing guy who enjoys daily walks, sniffing new places, and winding down once he’s had a chance to stretch his legs. Spencer is people-social, food-motivated (apple slices and blueberries are a hit), and already knows how to live in a home. Plus, he's so polite that he'll wait for permission to eat before digging in. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Friend | 5 years old | 17 lbs | male | A5163465 | Friend has waited over a month to find his perfect home. This little character initially seems calm and easygoing around new people, but he's actually a jumping bean. He will jump for attention, pets, and especially for treats. Friend loves to eat, and he's not picky - any crumb will do! Friend's favorite toy is Mr. Ducky, and he hopes to bring it with him once he's adopted. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Daisy | 3 years old | 56 lbs | female | A5162942 | Daisy is a smart, playful shepherd mix with lots of love to share. She already knows commands like “sit” and “stay,” and she’s eager to keep learning with her future family. Daisy loves attention, enjoys exploring, and will happily join you on all of life’s adventures. Daisy would thrive in an active home with older children that can match her playful spirit! She is available for adoption at the East shelter. MCACC

Luci - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A839123 AHS

Mateo - Mateo is a gentle boy with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to help him shine. He may start off a bit nervous in new situations, but once he feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly sweet and affectionate personality truly comes through. Mateo forms strong bonds with his people and will quickly become a loyal, loving companion.He’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place, and things like the leash can be a little overwhelming for him right now. With patience, understanding, and a calm environment, Mateo is already making progress and gaining confidence each day.One thing you can’t miss about Mateo is his awesome little mohawk—it gives him a bit of a rockstar look and perfectly matches his unique spirit!Mateo’s past hasn’t been the easiest—he came from the euthanasia list—but that hasn’t stopped him from having so much love to give. He just needs someone willing to go at his pace and show him kindness. In return, you’ll get a devoted best friend who will cherish you every single day. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213550820 AZSDR

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AHS

Luciano | 6 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5161787 | Luciano is a sensitive boy in need of some extra love and care. He was surrendered by his owner of 5 years after his family's living situation changed. Now, he's starting over. Luciano walks nicely on leash, takes treats gently, and knows “sit.” He would do best in a patient, experienced home that can go slow and help him build confidence at his own pace. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Milo | 6 years old | 57 lbs | male | A5162707 | After 6 years of living in a home, Milo is starting over. He's a sensitive, affectionate boy looking for a calm home where he can feel safe and loved. Shelter life can feel overwhelming for him at first, but once he warms up, he becomes a loyal shadow. Milo is dog-friendly, gets along with people of all ages, and is fully housetrained. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ribbit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847001 AHS

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