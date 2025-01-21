ABC15 viewer wants to see more signage at Sky Harbor

ABC15 viewer LJ was looking for a sign at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport - but not just any sign.

LJ, a frequent traveler who lives in the Valley, says the airport needs better signage to clear up some confusion and to make the airport more vibrant to reflect our community. She tells ABC15 it's not only a missed opportunity, but it's also leading to confusion for travelers just like her.

ABC15 has been listening to LJ and her concerns over the past few months and decided to reach out to Sky Harbor officials to get their take on the signage debate.

"I hear people all the time being confused," explains LJ.

Several times over the past few months, LJ has written to ABC15's Nick Ciletti, asking why there were clear "North" and "South" signs on the baggage level, but at the check-in level, no such signage existed.

Recently, we went to the airport with LJ to see for ourselves.

LJ explains that she, and many other travelers, prefer to get picked up from the airport upstairs in the check-in area to avoid the traffic and back-ups.

"It's confusing," she explains. "Because when people go walk upstairs... and then you don't know where you are."

ABC15 reached out to airport officials, who sent us the following statement:

"Our current wayfinding signage was developed as part of a signage master plan implemented in 2013. Terminal 4 Level 1, which is almost entirely baggage claim, is designated for passenger pick up for people leaving the airport, so we have highlighted the door numbers and north/south designation to better connect the departing passenger with their ground transportation options or the vehicle picking them up. Terminal 4 Level 2, which is mainly for airline ticket counters, is designated for passenger drop off, and as such we are focused on getting the passenger into the facility and then helping them find their way through the airport. The door signage is designed to reflect those usages.

"We are always happy to evaluate customer suggestions and look for ways to improve orientation inside the airport buildings and grounds. We also have an internal signage working group comprised of multiple airport stakeholders and it can consider discussing this item in more depth."

LJ says that while she understands the check-in area is for drop-offs, she explains many other people - not just herself - use that area to get rides home.

"There are people getting picked up there," she says. "And you have no idea who is walking in and out. And that's my deviled answer. How do you know you lost your daughter and she says well where am I? Or your husband? People lose people in the grocery store...So my concern is if someone gets lost or is on this level, where are they? North or south? Top or down? There we go. Let's define the airport. Make it more fun and interesting. And get people in and out safe."

If you have concerns about the airport, issues you'd like to raise, or suggestions, Sky Harbor officials tell us you can e-mail them at skyharbor@phoenix.gov.