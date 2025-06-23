Man sentenced to life in prison after triple murder in Ahwatukee in 2024

AHWATUKEE, AZ — A man was sentenced to natural life in prison after the deaths of three people in Ahwatukee last year.

Last July, police found three people dead in a burning apartment near 48th Street and Ray Road.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Samuel Lott, 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, and 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli.

Two people, Chase Christman and Dorian Rice, were arrested in connection with the deaths.

Police said Christman was known to the victims.

During questioning, officials say Rice admitted to driving Christman to the residence to commit a planned robbery and drove him away from the scene after the murders.

Police say Christman was linked through digital and physical evidence gathered at the original crime scene. Christman reportedly admitted to being at the apartment, but did not admit to committing the homicides.

In August 2024, both Christman and Rice were indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery. Additionally, Christman was indicted on multiple weapons charges, arson, and intentionally killing domestic animals.

Christman was sentenced to three terms of natural life in prison by a judge on Monday.

He also received the following sentences, which will run concurrently to the three natural life sentences:

Armed Robbery – 12 years

Armed Robbery – 12 years

Armed Robbery – 12 years

Possession by Prohibited Possessor - 3 years

