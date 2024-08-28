Two men indicted on multiple charges after triple homicide, arson in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says a grand jury has formally indicted two men accused of murdering three people in Ahwatukee last month.

Chase Christman and Dorian Rice were arrested after the triple homicide and fire at an apartment near 48th Street and Warner Road on July 15.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Samuel Lott, 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, and 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli.

The county attorney's office said all three victims suffered trauma, including gunshot wounds and stab wounds, and three pets also died.

During questioning, MCSO says Rice admitted to driving Christman to the residence to commit a planned robbery and drove him away from the scene after the murders.

The grand jury indicted Christman and Rice on three counts of first-degree murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery. Christman was also indicted on two counts of weapons misconduct, three counts of killing a domestic animal, and one count of arson.

Both are being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.