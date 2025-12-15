Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Semi-truck rollover shuts down portion of Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway

Expect delays in the area, as DPS says lanes are blocked
A rollover crash involving a semi-truck has blocked a portion of Loop 303 early Monday morning. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of L-303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway.
PEORIA, AZ — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck has blocked a portion of Loop 303 early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of L-303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Video from the scene showed a semi-truck trailer on its side, blocking lanes of traffic in the area.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say injuries have been reported, but no further information has been released.

