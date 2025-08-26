Yavapai County Sheriff's Office investigating series of deadly off-road crashes

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Three people are dead after a series of recent off-road crashes in Yavapai County. Authorities say impairment played a role in two of the three deadly crashes.

The most recent crash happened Monday morning near Sedona. A 25-year-old passenger died when a UTV rolled during a rainstorm on Casner Mountain. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say impairment was not a factor in this crash.

Last Friday night in Mayer, a UTV plunged 50 feet down a ravine, pinning a 49-year-old passenger under the overturned vehicle. He died the next morning at a Flagstaff hospital.

The 35-year-old driver from Surprise was arrested for DUI and Aggravated Assault. Deputies also say the driver initially lied about who was behind the wheel.

Another deadly crash happened on August 15 near Camp Verde. A truck veered off a dirt road on a tight curve and rolled down an embankment.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene, and authorities believe impairment was a factor.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols in popular off-roading areas using new patrol UTVs.

Officials are also reminding off-roading enthusiasts - and all vehicle operators - that driving under the influence can be dangerous and even deadly.