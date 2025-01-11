Watch Now
WATCH: Arizona Snowbowl ski season continues despite lack of real snow

Much of Arizona is off to a dry start to the 2024-25 winter season
Skiers and snowboarders are still getting to enjoy the trails at Arizona Snowbowl this year. But unlike recent winters, most of the snow on the mountains this year is man-made on the mountain. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff saw no measurable precipitation in December. That month also marked the fourth warmest on record for Flagstaff. But how is the dry winter so far impacting the ski resort?
