Washington man dies during rim-to-rim Grand Canyon hike

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — A 74-year-old man from Washington died last week on a rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 15, according to the National Park Service.

Officials received a call for help about an unresponsive hiker on the North Kaibab Trail around 4:45 p.m. Despite resuscitation efforts, the hiker, 74-year-old Dennis Smith, was pronounced dead.

Officials say Smith was an “avid and experienced hiker” from Olympia, Washington. His cause of death is under investigation.

The National Park Service is warning hikers and visitors to take precautions as temperatures rise in the Grand Canyon. Temperatures in the inner canyon are expected to reach triple digits by the end of this week.