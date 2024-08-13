Watch Now
Two people airlifted to hospital after lightning strike at Horseshoe Bend overlook

A severe storm dropped heavy rain in the area and many people at the site got caught in the storm
PAGE, AZ — Two people are in the hospital after getting struck by lightning in northern Arizona near the popular Horseshoe Bend overlook.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Page Police Department received a call about two people getting struck by lightning.

A severe storm dropped heavy rain in the area and many people at the site got caught in the storm, according to Page PD.

When emergency crews arrived at Horseshoe Bend, they located two victims who appeared to be injured from a lightning strike.

Authorities temporarily evacuated the area so that two emergency helicopters could land and then fly the victims to a hospital.

The Page police department, fire department, and National Park Service responded to the scene and assisted with the victims.

Their current conditions and identities have not been provided.

