One dead after crash involving red-light runner at 59th and Peoria avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police Department officials say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash involving a red-light runner early Monday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 59th and Peoria avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Initial information suggests that a westbound vehicle ran a red light before colliding with a southbound vehicle. Those vehicles then struck two other cars.

The driver of the southbound vehicle that was struck, only identified as a man, died at the scene.

A woman driving the first vehicle, which is believed to have run the red light, stayed at the scene and is being investigated for possible impairment.

The other drivers involved in the collision were not hurt.

The intersection of 59th and Peoria avenues is expected to remain closed for several hours on Monday morning.