Mayor of Sedona resigns amid issues with the city council

SEDONA, AZ — Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow has announced his resignation effective today, September 30.

On September 10, the council voted to censure Jablow and called for his resignation.

Following the announcement of his resignation on Tuesday, Jablow provided the following statement:

Three and a half years ago, I was honored to be elected Mayor of Sedona. That victory underscored how deeply this community cares about its future, and it has been a privilege to serve you.

From the outset, I worked to ensure that the mayor’s office was more than just ceremonial. I believed many of the issues affecting our city’s quality of life stemmed from the State taking liberties and stripping local control from cities and towns.

I spoke out on issues that mattered to our residents: the unchecked growth of short-term rentals, which turned hundreds of homes into hotels; the rapid expansion of the off-road vehicle industry, disrupting our streets and neighborhood peace and quiet; and broader concerns for public safety. I believed Sedona needed a strong voice at the state level, and I tried to provide it.

When I came into office, I felt I had both a mandate and an obligation to be proactive. Over time, however, I came to see that many in the community—and I at times—interpreted the role of mayor as carrying greater authority than the City’s system of government intends. In reality Sedona’s city manager form of government places day-to-day management in the hands of a professional administrator.

My background—31 years in law enforcement, 8 years on the City Council, 3 years as your Mayor, 3 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and 4 years on the Sedona Oak Creek Fire District board—taught me to be decisive and direct. That approach sometimes pressed against the boundaries of the city manager system, but my focus was always on putting residents first.

I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the trust you placed in me. Yet I believe it is time for new voices to lead. Our city is in capable hands, with dedicated people working to improve the quality of life in Sedona.

For the good of our city and its residents, I have stepped aside. Therefore, effective September 30, I will resign as mayor of Sedona.

I leave office on a high note—proud of my service and confident in Sedona’s future. I will remain an active citizen and a strong advocate for the community I love.

Jablow took to social media following his censure to address the situation.