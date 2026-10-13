Water cooler credited with saving camper and dog after tree crushes van near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (KNXV) — Thanks to a water cooler, a man and his dog escaped serious injury after a large tree crashed onto the van they were in at a camping spot near Prescott.

On Sunday, deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office were dispatched after reports of “a massive tree that had crashed completely through the roof of a van.”

When deputies arrived, they found that a man and his dog had survived after an Igloo water cooler “took the brunt of the impact, stopping the trunk just inches from crushing the man in the driver's seat,” sheriff's officials said.

Officials are reminding campers and other visitors to be aware of large trees, particularly during periods of high wind.

“While this driver was incredibly fortunate, high winds and saturated soil make falling trees an unpredictable and deadly hazard,” officials stated.

Visitors are also urged to bring emergency gear, water and communication devices when traveling in the area.