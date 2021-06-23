Out-of-state hiker dies below Grand Canyon's South Kaibab Trailhead

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — An out-of-state hiker has died at the Grand Canyon, National Park officials announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

Officials say bystanders started CPR on the hiker, identified as 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego, Illinois, but emergency crews were unable to successfully continue resuscitation efforts.

Smith was reportedly hiking out of the canyon after finishing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point.

The death is under investigation, but park officials are urging hikers to postpone difficult hikes. Extreme heat and limited resources have put a strain on rescue crews who have been dispatched to several emergencies this month alone.

An Ohio woman died along a hiking trail on Sunday,

Authorities are also searching for a Texas man reported missing on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

A man died last week amid a multi-day boating trip along the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.