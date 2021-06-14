Authorities search for Texas man reported missing at Grand Canyon

Authorities are searching for a Texas man reported missing on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service says 49-year-old Charles Lyon, of Tyler, Texas, was last seen on June 10 at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona.

Lyon is believed to have left his vehicle at the canyon's South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around June 11.

Anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text NPS ISB at 888-653-0009.

He is believed to be traveling alone.

Lyon is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon is asked to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branche (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009.