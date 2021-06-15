Man dies along Colorado River in Grand Canyon during boating trip

GRAND CANYON — Officials say a man died Monday amid a multi-day boating trip along the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, crews received a location beacon from a non-commercial trip along the Colorado River near Hance Rapid. In that area, CPR was reportedly being performed on an individual.

Sixty-three-year-old James Crocker entered the water and when group members were able to pull him out, he was unresponsive.

Officials dispatched a helicopter, but when crews arrived, efforts to resuscitate Crocker, who is from Lakewood, Colorado, were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

This news comes as authorities search for a missing Texas man at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.