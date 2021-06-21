Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Ohio woman dies while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2013 file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. An attorney for Grand Canyon superintendent Christine Lehnertz says her future at the national park is up in the air. Kevin Evans said Tuesday, March 5, 2019, that he advised Lehnertz not to return immediately to the Grand Canyon after she was cleared of accusations and fully exonerated in a federal investigation. Evans says he's negotiating her employment status with the National Park Service but would not go into detail. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Grand Canyon AP
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:54:34-04

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Officials say an Ohio woman has died after hiking amid extreme temperatures in the Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend.

The National Park Service says at around 1 p.m. Sunday, they received a report of a backpacker experiencing heat illness on the Tonto Trail near Monument Creek.

The backpacker, 53-year-old Michelle Meder of Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day backpacking trip from the Hermit Trail to the Bright Angel Trail.

Hiking down the Hermit Trail Saturday, Meder became disoriented and later unconscious.

On Sunday, rangers found Meder and determined she was dead.

Authorities said the cause of death is believed to be heat-related. Sunday's high temperature at Phantom Ranch was about 115 degrees.

Park officials are urging visitors, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

Park rangers are advising visitors to avoid hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last week, a man died amid a multi-day boating trip along the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.

NPS is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV