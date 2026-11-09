Teen in custody after domestic altercation leaves mother dead in Parker

PARKER, AZ — La Paz County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old is in custody after a domestic altercation that left his mother dead on Saturday night.

Officials say deputies were first called to a home along River Drive in the Parker Strip area just before midnight Saturday for reports of a domestic incident involving a mother and son.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Lisa Swanson unresponsive inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, left the home before deputies arrived. The suspect's vehicle was located in a residential complex nearby, and the teen was taken into custody.

The case was referred to the La Paz County Attorney’s Office for further proceedings through the juvenile justice system.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at 928-669-2281 or submit a tip online.