Military helicopter makes emergency crash landing in Lake Havasu City parking lot, both pilots walk away

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A military helicopter made an emergency crash landing in a parking lot near the Windsor launch ramp late Sunday night, and both pilots were able to walk away from the wreckage.

The crash was reported after 10 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2026, near London Bridge Road and the Windsor launch ramp.

The first fire company to arrive found a military helicopter that had gone down in the parking lot area of the Windsor launch ramp.

Three engine companies, one Airport Rescue Firefighting truck, and a battalion chief responded to the scene and began fire and rescue operations.

Both pilots were able to self-extricate from the helicopter and walk away. They were later transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Responding fire crews discovered a fuel leak at the scene. They used firefighting foam to create a safe working area and secure the aircraft.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Crews remained on scene for an additional four and a half hours to prevent further emergencies.

The cause of the crash landing is under investigation by military personnel.

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