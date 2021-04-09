Kingman still working to determine how recent cyberattack impacted its city

As the City of Kingman continues to recover from a February "criminal cyberattack", city officials say they are still working to figure out how much of an impact it had.

In a release Friday, city officials said they are still working on determining the "extent of the cyberattack and if any information was damaged" because of it.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force were called to investigate what happened to the "entire computer system" on Feb. 26.

RELATED: City of Kingman still recovering from ‘criminal cyber-attack’

City officials warn that certain emails may seem legitimate at first glance but reminds the community that it is important to remain vigilant with emails that "can attack individuals, cities and even companies as large as Facebook."

The utility pay-by-phone system is back online and officials say residents may experience a busy signal due to large call volumes. They are waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time.

The extent of the attack is still under investigation, but the city says it did not lose control of its network.