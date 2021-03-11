City of Kingman still recovering from ‘criminal cyber-attack’

KINGMAN, AZ — The City of Kingman is still recovering from a massive cyberattack that happened nearly two weeks ago on the city’s technology infrastructure.

In a press release on Wednesday, city officials wrote that they are categorizing the attack as a "criminal cyberattack," but they say they did not lose control of their network.

A spokesperson for the city tells ABC15 that they are having to do things manually — from timecards, to helping residents pay bills.

“Customers can pay their utility bill in person or over the phone with a customer service representative. We are experiencing long lines and hold times, so we ask for customers' patience. The city is waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time. It is still unknown when all systems will be fully functional,” a release stated.

The Arizona National Guard was called in to assist after the attack that happened at the end of February.

A spokesperson for the Arizona National Guard tells ABC15 that they had a five-person team that spent 325 total man hours on site with the City of Kingman. The Cyber Joint Task Force (CJTF) is able to respond to state and local agencies that are experiencing attacks.

Along with responding to cyber incidents, the CJTF helps local and state agencies find vulnerabilities in their networks to try and prevent attacks.

The City of Kingman said that they still cannot access some functions, including specialized software, files, and more which are still not accessible to most departments.

“At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and trying to discover if any information has been damaged. The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or internal team members if their information has been damaged or exposed,” a statement read.

