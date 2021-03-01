Menu

Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsLake Havasu News

Actions

City of Kingman government computer system hit by cyberattack

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC15
Computer breach bigger than first thought
Posted at 6:34 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 20:42:04-05

KINGMAN, AZ — Local and federal authorities are working with the City of Kingman after the city's government computer system was targeted by a cyberattack.

According to a Sunday release from spokeswoman Colleen Haines, the city became aware of the attack "throughout the entire computer system" on Friday. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force have all been in contact to help address the hack.

Haines said as of Sunday afternoon, the city still has no access to email and can only work with customers through phone calls or in-person appointments.

She said some operations can be done manually, but others won't be possible until the system is repaired.

It is unclear at this point when the systems will be fully functional again.

Officials said the Municipal Court has not been affected, and the city is continuing to investigate the extent of the cyberattack.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV