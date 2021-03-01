City of Kingman government computer system hit by cyberattack

KINGMAN, AZ — Local and federal authorities are working with the City of Kingman after the city's government computer system was targeted by a cyberattack.

According to a Sunday release from spokeswoman Colleen Haines, the city became aware of the attack "throughout the entire computer system" on Friday. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force have all been in contact to help address the hack.

Haines said as of Sunday afternoon, the city still has no access to email and can only work with customers through phone calls or in-person appointments.

She said some operations can be done manually, but others won't be possible until the system is repaired.

It is unclear at this point when the systems will be fully functional again.

Officials said the Municipal Court has not been affected, and the city is continuing to investigate the extent of the cyberattack.