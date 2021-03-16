Menu

Kingman still working to come back online weeks after cyberattack

Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 16, 2021
KINGMAN, AZ — Weeks after a "criminal cyberattack," the City of Kingman is still working to get back to business.

On Tuesday, the city announced it is "slowly beginning to bring certain government operations back online."

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force were called to investigate what happened to the "entire computer system" on Feb. 26.

Initially, the city had no access to email and was only able to work with customers through phone calls or in-person appointments. Last week, a spokesperson for the city told ABC15 that they were doing things manually — from timecards to helping residents pay bills.

As of Tuesday, some specialized software and other work functions remained offline, but will hopefully be repaired by the end of the week.

The city wants residents to expect long lines and hold times for service. They are waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time.

The extent of the attack is still under investigation, but the city says they did not lose control of their network.

