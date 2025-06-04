Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by Flagstaff police vehicle Tuesday night

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a Flagstaff police vehicle late Tuesday night.

Flagstaff police say the crash occurred along Milton Road near the Northern Arizona University campus just before midnight Tuesday.

Police say the officer involved was on duty in a marked patrol vehicle when the crash took place.

The man hit was reportedly riding a self-balancing, single-wheel electric skateboard at the time of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash is asked to call Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Coconino Silent Witness 928-774-6111.