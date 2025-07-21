Woman found with fatal injuries in roadway in Phoenix Sunday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries near 19th Avenue and Broadway Boulevard late Sunday night.

Just before midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the area. Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Angel Benkelman unconscious in the street.

Benkelman was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives are investigating the scene and searching for surveillance video and witnesses, but have been unsuccessful as of Monday morning.

If you have any information, you can contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377)/480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446)