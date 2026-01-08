Northern Arizona shelters prepare for snow as homeless population faces freezing temperatures

FLAGSTAFF — While snow in northern Arizona brings excitement for tourists, it also creates dangerous living conditions for the hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Coconino County.

"Snow means something different to everyone. Some hear snow and say let's go skiing. I hear snow, and I think, oh man, we got to brace," said Executive Director of Flagstaff Shelter Services Ross Schaefer.

Schaefer says about 500-600 people are enrolled in shelter programs in Coconino County. She says about 80-100 remain living on the streets or in forests.

“The number of people coming into our system each day is bigger than the number of people coming out of the system,” she said.

Flagstaff Shelter Services recently opened up a new hotel to housing project called “The Lantern”, which has freed up a significant amount of space for their other shelters. However, with a storm moving in, shelter staff is preparing overflow spaces as the unsheltered seek a warmer place to stay.

Schaefer says their shelter capacity has quadrupled in the past 10 years. But despite the added space, she says there is still more work to be done.

“It also makes me feel angry that we live in a world where we're worried about freezing to death," Schaefer said. "I think housing is a human right and we need to stay laser focused on getting people the resources and services that they need."

For information on how to donate to Flagstaff Shelter Services, click here.