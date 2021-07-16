Flagstaff communities cleaning up after flash flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Some communities in Flagstaff are cleaning up after Wednesday’s flash flood along the Museum Fire burn scar.

One to two feet of floodwater swept through Steves Boulevard in east Flagstaff, moving anything in its path.

Wayne Tso, a resident along Steves Boulevard, thought his vehicles were going to be washed away, too.

One home at the end of the street got directly hit by the debris flow, causing the garage door to cave in.

Prius swept away by floodwaters in Flagstaff

Neighbor Jeff Trejaeo said the entire event was completely insane.

“We’re cleaning up right now and helping neighbors. I can’t believe how much debris came off that mountain," he said.

Residents in the area say that nearby drainage ditches got clogged after the heavy rain hit the burn scar, meaning water and debris had nowhere to go but down the street.

“I’ve been here 13 years and I’ve never seen one like this one,” Tso said.

City crews are cleaning up, moving mud and debris, preparing for the next storm that may hit again.

