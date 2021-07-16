State of Emergency issued in Coconino County due to flash flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A State of Emergency has been declared in Coconino County as flash floods continue to impact parts of the county.

Coconino County officials say flood areas from the Museum Fire Burn Area and other parts of Flagstaff continue to be dangerous due to the floods.

Officials say declaring a State of Emergency will allow them to distribute emergency funds from more sources and request assistance from the State.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy and Coconino County Chair of the Board of Supervisors Matt Ryan have declared States of Emergency on behalf of the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County due to the impacts of monsoonal flooding to the Museum Flood Area and other parts of Flagstaff. pic.twitter.com/A83hA9YLXD — City of Flagstaff (@CityofFlagstaff) July 15, 2021

Officials with Coconino County say extra precautions need to be taken during the monsoon season.

Here are a few tips to stay safe from Coconino County:

- DEBRIS ON PROPERTY: If you have debris on your property, then you should move the debris to the street if you are able. This will help County and City Public Works crews remove the debris with their heavy equipment. If you are elderly or disabled and need assistance with repairing sandbag walls or with debris removal, then please call the Call Center at 928-679-8525.

- SANDBAGS: The sandbag station located at Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 N. King Street, has some sandbags available now but will be closed tomorrow, July 15 between 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. to be restocked. After 9 a.m., residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags.

- PARKED CARS: If you live on one of the streets that has debris as a result of the flood, then please do not park your car on the streets. Parked cars on these streets prevent the sandbags from doing their job—protecting your property.

- MORE RAIN: Additional rain is expected tomorrow on the Museum burn scar and in the City of Flagstaff. This means that people in the area need to be alert and be prepared to shelter in place. Charge your phones. Assemble a Stay Kit with the following: