2 missing from Grand Canyon rafting trip after flash flood

Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 15, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities are searching for two people who were on a river rafting trip through the Grand Canyon and went missing after a flash flood.

A park spokeswoman says authorities got a call Wednesday evening from someone on a commercial trip on the Colorado River saying people were injured and asking for emergency help.

Park crews launched a search for at least two people who are missing.

The flood hit as people on the trip were camped at the mouth of a side canyon almost 40 miles from where their rafts launched.

The region that has been desperate for rain after two years of dismal monsoon activity has been hammered lately with more rain expected.

