Body of New Mexico man recovered from Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park

Park officials said he was believed to have attempted to travel down the river with his dog on a wooden raft
Posted at 8:23 AM, May 14, 2024
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — The body of a New Mexico man has been recovered from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

National Park Service personnel were notified Friday about a body being spotted in the river.

Authorities said the body appears to be that of 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison of Santa Fe.

Park officials said Robison was believed to have attempted to travel down the river with his dog on a wooden raft after abandoning his vehicle at Lees Ferry.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification of the body.

The National Park Service and medical examiner’s office are investigating.

