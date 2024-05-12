What to know about Scottsdale’s crackdown on disruptive parties

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — City leaders hope new ordinance changes help deter nuisance parties and give police more tools to enforce the rules.

Earlier this week, Scottsdale City Council approved ordinance changes aimed at cracking down on nuisance parties.

The changes hold party promoters responsible for disruptive events, prohibit minors from renting short-term rentals, and allow police to remove non-residents when a nuisance party is declared.

“These new ordinances, they don’t go far enough,” Councilman Barry Graham.

Graham said state law limits how cities zone and regulate short-term rentals.

All short-term rentals in the city must have a license registered with the city. The public can view registered rental properties and emergency contacts online here.

“They still, for the vast majority, operate peaceably but it doesn’t take many bad actors to ruin it,” Graham said.

Homeowner Brian Amster says he has experienced disruptive guests, loud noises all night and speeding in the streets from parties at some short-term rental homes in his area.

“If you get woken up at two in the morning because a whole bunch of people are driving in, it’s a problem,” Amster said.

Amster also owns a rental property in Colorado, which he says is run very differently than the ones in his neighborhood.

“It’s restricted to 31-day rentals minimum so I can’t rent it for a weekend. I can’t rent it for a week,” Amster said. “I don’t have the party people coming to come trash our house.”

City leaders say there are more than 4,000 short-term rentals in Scottsdale.