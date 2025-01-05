Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

WATCH: Waymo passenger gets stuck in a roundabout on way to Sky Harbor

Waymo has not responded to ABC15's request for comment
A man’s Waymo ride to the Sky Harbor International Airport took an unexpected turn when his autonomous vehicle got stuck circling a roundabout in a parking lot for several minutes.
Waymo
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man’s Waymo ride to the Sky Harbor International Airport took an unexpected turn — or rather many unexpected turns — when his autonomous vehicle got stuck circling a roundabout in a parking lot for several minutes.

Passenger Mike Johns recorded the moment and posted it on his TikTok and spoke to ABC15 about the experience.

Waymo has not responded to ABC15’s request for comment.

However, the company touts its safety record and remote support system.

Hear Johns' story by watching the video in the player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen