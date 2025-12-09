WATCH: Scottsdale superintendent addresses concerns over school closure, repurposing process

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Nearly 600 students and their families at two Scottsdale schools may find out if their schools will close on Tuesday night. The Scottsdale Unified School District, in September, told families that they were considering ‘repurposing’ both Echo Canyon School and Pima Elementary, citing low enrollment.

The move, if approved by the school board, would require students in those schools to go to another campus. The district said it would possibly repurpose those buildings for other academic options; however, it’s unclear what that would be as the board still needs make the decision on those two campuses.

The governing board is scheduled to potentially decide on those schools Tuesday night.

In the video player above, hear from parents, and from Scottsdale Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel about the process, how they got here and what’s next.