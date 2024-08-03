WATCH: Scottsdale PD prepares to launch new drone technology

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new high-tech drone from Aerodome is soon to be launched by the Scottsdale Police Department to help make the community safer.

This drone can fly at 53 mph and operates on a 3-mile radius. It will be stationed on a roof in south Scottsdale, operated remotely by a pilot inside the Real Time Crime Center while 911 calls are coming in.

Scottsdale Assistant Chief Rich Slavin said they will be able to help on "anything from a high-risk tactical call where maybe we have an armed and barricaded subject."

"We want to get aerial coverage on that call, or a burglary in progress call," he said.

In regard to privacy concerns with the drones, Slavin insists they will only record when arriving at a scene.

Learn more about the new technology in the player above.