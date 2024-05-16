Watch Now
Two arrests made at pro-Palestine protest outside Scottsdale Jewish Community Center

Pro-Palestine supporters gathered outside Israeli Independence Day event
Police say two people were arrested outside the Jewish community center on Wednesday.
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 01:31:06-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As the war in the Middle East rages on, so does the war between pro-Palestine supporters and pro-Israel supporters in America.

The Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale held an event on Wednesday to honor Israel's Independence Day. They were met with about 50 pro-Palestine protestors outside the JCC, waving flags and chanting in support of Palestine, near the community center entrance.

The JCC hired extra security for the event, and there was a Scottsdale Police Department presence.

As supporters for Palestine gathered, so did supporters of Israel, in a counterprotest. Scottsdale Police arrested a pro-Israel supporter right outside the JCC, for allegedly trying to grab a protestor's pro-Palestine sign.

About one hour later, Scottsdale Police arrested a pro-Palestine supporter, after she stopped her car on Scottsdale Road, got out of the car, and started waving a Palestine flag.

ABC15 cameras were rolling on both arrests on Wednesday night. Hours after the protest began, protestors on both sides left the area of Scottsdale and Cactus roads.

