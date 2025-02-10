Scottsdale wraps up WM Phoenix Open week with Super Bowl watch parties

Two major sporting events, the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open, attracted thousands to Valley businesses over the weekend.

Common Sense Institute Arizona estimates the combined direct spending by visitors over the week’s events will be more than $200 million.

For Rockbar in Oldtown Scottsdale, even watch parties for the Super Bowl are a proverbial jackpot.

“Impact for us economically is amazing. Everybody in town from Philly, South Jersey, all show up here. Two years ago when Philly was in the Super Bowl in Arizona, it was awesome,” said Alex Mundy, the owner of Rockbar.

“A lot of our guests are actually in from Kansas City. Some are locals, but most of them are from out of Kansas City. They come in for the Open,” said Jason Horton, the owner of Rooster Tavern.

Horton says the Phoenix Open triples business for them. At their Super Bowl watch party, it was all hands on deck, but the payoff was so high that they can afford to take a day off on Monday, possibly just from beer sales alone.

“Yeah, you know, these are numbers I really couldn’t go over with you, but I could put it you this way, I think we were out of stock about five times this week,” said Horton.

Residents, who are enjoying it all, say they are excited for all the potential.

“It’s growing tremendously, in just the past three years,” said Melek Shaie, a Scottsdale resident.