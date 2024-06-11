Scottsdale Unified School District works to bring sex education curriculum back to schools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Unified School District is spending part of its summer on a hot-button issue as the school is working to bring back sex education after a years-long hiatus.

The district stopped teaching sex education about four years ago because the curriculum hadn’t been updated since 2011.

In 2021, then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation barring districts from offering sex ed before 5th grade. That law requires districts to provide parents with a “meaningful opportunity to participate in, review and provide input” on any proposed sex ed course.

ABC15 reported earlier this year about Scottsdale Unified's decision to start a committee discussing sex education.

Scottsdale USD committee holds first meeting considering return of sex education

Those committee meetings must be open to the public, which include an opportunity for the public to comment and parents have to opt-in to the sex-ed instruction.

When we heard from parents in the past, some have said the focus should be on academics only. Others have said a school sex education course is a better option than social media and word of mouth.

Coronado High School will host Tuesday's regular Governing Board meeting at 6 p.m. The board will have a chance to review what was discussed by the advisory committee on Monday. It's unclear if any action will be taken.

Resources on the Scottsdale website from the sex ed committee start the conversation about health and the puberty journey in the 5th grade.

Click here to see the proposed course information that was already submitted to the Advisory Committee.