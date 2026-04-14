Scottsdale small business owners scramble as Painted Tree Boutiques announces sudden closure

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Business owners who rent space at Painted Tree Boutiques were told Tuesday morning that the company was ceasing operations, leaving many scrambling.

Outside the north Scottsdale store, shop owners were seen moving furniture, pallets of blankets and clothing that they sold on consignment.

Erin Winkelman has operated a small business, Burro & Bray, out of that location for two years.

“Everybody's scrambling, hoping that they don't lock the doors” she said.

She said she was shocked.

“A lot of people, this is their retirement plan,” she said.

ABC15 went into the store to try to get answers about the sudden closure. An employee referred us to the district manager instead. ABC15 is still waiting to hear back. A call to the corporate headquarters in Arkansas did not allow for any messages to be left.

In an email to shop owners, the company says it deeply regrets the decision to cease all business operations and says Painted Tree will not be conducting any further retail sales at any location.

The email goes on to say:

“We understand the impact this has on you and your business, and we are truly sorry. We know many of you have invested significant time, energy and resources into building your spaces at Painted Tree, and this is not the outcome any of us hoped for.”

Scottsdale resident Vadi Rahmani lugged out a pallet of organic towels on Tuesday afternoon that she previously sold at the store. She paused to express her frustration. She said business owners should have gotten more notice about the closure.

“I do have an online shop,” said Rahmani, who owns a company called Lamperos Skincare. “I’m hoping people, at least in Arizona, support my business online.”

She’s also hoping shop owners can find another physical location in the community soon.

"Most of the people here are women-owned businesses,” she said.