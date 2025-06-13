Scottsdale PD searching for missing teen believed to be in McDowell Sonoran Preserve

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are searching for a teen who was reported missing Thursday afternoon after possibly going on a hike.

Police say 14-year-old Roman Reid may be in the Lost Dog trail system of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

He was last seen leaving his home around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 128th Street and Cactus Road.

It is believed he walked from his home and into the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Scottsdale PD

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black gym shorts, a gray backpack and tan hiking boots.

Officials say he had water with him, but is considered endangered due to the hot daytime temperatures and nighttime conditions in the Preserve.

VIDEO: Crews searched Monday night for the missing teen

Police have technical rescue teams on the trail along with several brush trucks and UTVS. A Firebird 2 is also being used for air operations.

At this time, Scottsdale PD is not asking for the community's help in the search efforts.

Please call Scottsdale Police if you have information on his whereabouts. 480-312-5000.