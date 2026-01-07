Scottsdale mayor calls special meeting to discuss Old Town tourism

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky is holding a special city council meeting on Wednesday to discuss strengthening and preserving tourism in downtown Scottsdale.

The meeting will focus on revitalizing Old Town, which Borowsky has called the "heart and soul" of the city. With the growth Scottsdale is seeing and concerns around construction and development, she says it's time to think about how to preserve what she considers an economic and tourism cornerstone.

The agenda includes presentations from a Scottsdale historian, a tourism visioning expert, and a parking solutions specialist. After public comments, the council will consider creating a 15-member downtown task force.

Borowsky says the task force would represent merchants, property owners, hoteliers, and tourism professionals from areas including Historic Old Town, Fifth Avenue, the Entertainment District, and the Arts District. She says the task force will focus on evaluating and refining the downtown character area plan and future marketing efforts.

Borowsky has been critical of the plan to build a three-story parking garage in Old Town, but construction on that is scheduled to begin this summer.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall and will be streamed here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.