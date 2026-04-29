Scottsdale kindergarten teacher arrested, accused of having child sex abuse material

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale kindergarten teacher has been arrested on suspicion of accessing child sex abuse material.

On Wednesday, Scottsdale police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Diego Florentine Franco Ontamucha.

Police say Ontamucha accessed child sex abuse material on electronic devices he owns. He was arrested at his home in Mesa on Tuesday and transported to the Scottsdale City Jail for one count of child exploitation of a minor.

Scottsdale PD

A search warrant was served at his home for related evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say, so far, there is no evidence showing that any children related to Scottsdale Unified Schools are involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In a letter to families, Scottsdale Unified identified Ontamucha as a kindergarten teacher at Pueblo Elementary School.

Read the full letter, obtained by ABC15, below:

Dear Pueblo Families,

Today we were notified by Scottsdale Police that Mr. Diego Ontamucha Franco was arrested on charges related to child pornography. Mr. Franco was a Kindergarten teacher here at Pueblo Elementary School.

He was immediately removed from duty and will not return to any SUSD school.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, we have no reason to believe that any of our students were involved in this matter.

Please know that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. All SUSD employees, this one included, undergo an extensive background check (including references) and possess a valid fingerprint clearance card before working with our students.

We understand this news will be upsetting and may raise questions. If you have any concerns about this case, please reach out to the Scottsdale Police Department (480) 312-5000.

Thank you for your continued trust as we work together to maintain a safe and supportive environment.