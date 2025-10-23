Scottsdale expands smoking ordinance to include electronic smoking devices

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — "No smoking" - and that now includes electronic smoking devices in the City of Scottsdale.

Scottsdale City Council has updated its city code to be aligned with the statewide Smoke Free Arizona Act, and has also expanded restrictions to include electronic devices like e-cigarettes and vape pens.

City officials say the city collected feedback from residents through Speak-Up Scottsdale, with nearly 93% of respondents saying electronic smoking devices should be included in the city's definition of smoking. It also took into account a petition from a Desert Mountain High School junior who expressed concerns about "secondhand vapor" and a "vaping epidemic."

“This ordinance ensures Scottsdale is keeping pace with both state law and community expectations,” said Interim City Attorney Luis Santaella in a press release. “By including electronic smoking devices in the city’s definition of smoking, we are closing gaps in the law and providing clear protections for residents and visitors.”

According to the city, "the revised ordinance prohibits smoking — including electronic devices — in public places and places of employment across Scottsdale, with limited exceptions. Prohibited areas include:



Enclosed public spaces such as restaurants, bars, shopping centers and theaters.

City-owned facilities, whether enclosed or not, including stadiums, playgrounds, bus stops, bleachers, ramadas and swimming pools.

Within 50 feet of public schools."

People who violate the ordinances can be fined up to $300, and up to $2,500 for other civil violations, officials say.